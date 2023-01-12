«
January 12, 2023

THEY’D RATHER YOU EAT THE BUGS DIRECTLY RATHER THAN FEEDING THEM TO CHICKENS: Why is the price of eggs so high? Opinions vary.

My favorite take:

Related: White House hits reverse too: Biden never endorsed a ban on gas stoves.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
