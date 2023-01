WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW:

SpaceX had four rockets on four pads and two Dragons on orbit today—as CRS-26 Dragon departed the @space_station with Crew-5 Dragon still attached to the orbiting lab, Falcon Heavy rolled out of the hangar, two Falcon 9’s readied for launch, and Ship 24 was stacked onto Booster 7 pic.twitter.com/hJOcOVjRf7

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 10, 2023