January 11, 2023

THERE ARE SOME PARTS OF GEORGIA THAT I WOULD NOT ADVISE YOU TO ROB: Armed citizens foil robbery attempt.. “When a customer saw 39-year-old Shawn Sutton pull a gun on the clerk at the Ideal Mart in Ellijay, he pulled his own weapon. A second customer then retrieved his gun from his vehicle to assist, and both were able to disarm Sutton. When he tried to escape, a third customer pumping gas came inside with his gun and all three were able to hold him until police arrived.”

Emphasis added. The Police Chief: “Six minutes can be forever, and these citizens that we have here are self-reliant and decided they’re not going to be victims. And fortunately, they were able to assist us and help us in a way that didn’t put anybody in danger.”

And reader John Steakley writes: “At this point my only question is whether anyone in Gilmer County is NOT armed.” Maybe a couple of folks who’ve recently moved from California.