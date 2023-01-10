January 10, 2023

WAR ON RACISM: MARK PERRY STRIKES AGAIN! Country Music Association’s ‘Diversity & Inclusion’ Fellowship Discriminates Against White Students, Complaint Says. “A Country Music Association (CMA) summer fellowship racially discriminates against students by only accepting applicants who identify as black or indigenous people of color (BIPOC), University of Michigan emeritus professor Mark Perry alleged in a Tuesday complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The CMA Diversity & Inclusion Fellowship is open to BIPOC students at the University of Alabama, the University of Tennessee and Belmont University and provides students with on-the-job experience in the country music industry. Perry filed a complaint with the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights because the program allegedly violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which prohibits race-based discrimination, according to the email.”

Plus, from Perry: “Universities like these three should maybe be required by the OCR to have their administrators and staff undergo remedial civil rights training so that they learn that BIPOC-only, no whites allowed programs like the music Fellowship are illegal.”

A copy of Perry’s letter is at the link.

If you missed it before, here’s my interview with Mark Perry.