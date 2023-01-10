January 10, 2023

FROM ROY M. GRIFFIS (CREATOR OF TRUESBURY): The Thing From HR: A Cthulhu, Amalgamated Novel.

What’s a nice Shoggoth like him doing in a dump like this?

Narg was content working as a Damnation Services-10 in HR. Sure, he was related to one of the Elder Gods, but a little nepotism never hurt any Thing. His life was just wailing and gibbering, right up until his Uncle needed a small favor from his nephew.

All Narg had to do was go down among the humans…and pretend to be one of them.