January 11, 2023
REPUBLICANS POUNCE! Biden’s priceless legal and political gift to Trump.
President Joe Biden has thrown former President Donald Trump legal and political lifelines with his own classified documents scandal. Trump is facing charges of obstruction of justice and mishandling of classified documents after his possible repeated resistance to requests from the National Archives to return classified documents in his possession.
According to CBS News, we’ve now learned that Biden’s attorneys found around 10 classified U.S. government documents in a Biden-linked think tank on Nov. 2. CNN reports that some of these documents were classified as top secret and bore “sensitive compartmented information” control caveats. Documents in Trump’s possession also had SCI control caveats.
Naturally, nobody mentioned this until the midterms were solidly over. Plus:
This decision will significantly weaken the perceived apolitical credibility of any future decision by the Justice Department to charge Trump. The Justice Department must always decide whether proceeding with charges is in the public interest. Biden has greatly undermined that argument via his own classified document problems and associated hiding of that scandal from the public.
This feeds credibility to the prospective narrative that Trump is being unfairly targeted by political enemies.
It’s credible because it’s obviously true.