January 10, 2023

THE PRESS AS SERVANTS OF THE REGIME: Liberal media is trying to protect the FBI from hard questions about illegal surveillance.

Related: Jonathan Turley: The liberal media’s cynical gaslighting on House probes into Hunter Biden.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:18 am
