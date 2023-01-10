January 10, 2023

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Two more Fairfax County high schools admit they didn’t inform students of their National Merit Awards.

At Thomas Jefferson High a decision was made not to inform students of their awards by the school’s principal Ann Bonitatibus and the director of student services Brandon Kosatka. The decision was discovered by the parent of a student at the school who earned an award but was never notified. Kosatka, the student services administrator, admitted that a decision had been made to downplay the awards to avoid hurting the feelings of other students. All of this is in keeping with the general push toward equity over excellence in schools. The goal is no longer to push students to excel it’s to make sure that everyone feels good. So it’s probably no surprise then that the failure to notify students of their National Merit Awards didn’t just happen at this one Fairfax County school. Last week, two more high schools sent out emails admitting they had also failed to inform students of the awards.

This goes beyond educational malpractice to something like criminal fraud. “In short, mostly Asian kids who excelled and won an academic award were not told about it in order to keep the kids who didn’t win from feeling bad about it. That’s equity/anti-racism in a nutshell. I hope some parents sue the bejeezus out of Fairfax County Public Schools over this. It’s the only way they’ll learn not to do it again.”

And why send your kids to “prestigious” public schools if those schools are going to sabotage their futures in the name of “equity?”

Especially when, even if those schools get your kid into a prestigious college, employers won’t want to know about it, also in the name of equity? And diversity consultants say to hire people without degrees to promote diversity.