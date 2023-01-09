January 9, 2023

GOOD: Jim Jordan to chair ‘Weaponization of Government’ Select Committee: This investigative panel will demand emails and correspondence between the Biden administration and big tech companies, and follows the massive revelations that came to light through the recent release of the Twitter Files. “If government personnel and agencies do not comply, subpoenas are likely to be issued, per a GOP source. The GOP is committed to digging into “the politicization of the FBI,” which not only includes the work done to discredit accurate reporting from the New York Post in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, but the allegations of Russian election interference in the lead-up to the 2016 election. The use of Biden’s Department of Justice to go after parents who spoke out angrily at school board meetings will be investigated as well. Ohio’s Jordan was instrumental in the discovery that the letter requesting a DOJ investigation into these parents, issued by the National School Boards Association, was actually requested to be written by Merrick Garland’s DOJ in the first place. The head of the NSBA was then given a plum post in the administration.”