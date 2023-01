CONGRATULATIONS TO LARRY KUDLOW: “Fox Business host Larry Kudlow’s show won the ratings race in 2022, his first full year since returning to TV. Kudlow averaged 313,000 viewers, helping Fox beat CNBC. It was followed by Fox’s Varney & Co. as the next highest-rated show in the business news space.”

I used to do his old CNBC show and always enjoyed it. He’s a class act.