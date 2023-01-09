January 9, 2023

THE WAR ON GAS: US Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health Fears. “Parallel efforts by state and local policymakers are targeting the use of natural gas in buildings more broadly, in a push to reduce climate-warming emissions (such as from methane) that exacerbate climate change. Nearly 100 cities and counties have adopted policies that require or encourage a move away from fossil fuel powered buildings. The New York City Council voted in 2021 to ban natural gas hookups in new buildings smaller than seven stories by the end of this year. The California Air Resources Board unanimously voted in September to ban the sale of natural gas-fired furnaces and water heaters by 2030.”

We want everyone to go all-electric, after which we’ll shut down most of the power plants.