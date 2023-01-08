WHAT JANUARY 6 2021 WASN’T, JANUARY 8 2023 ACTUALLY KINDA IS: Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court, presidential palace.

But there are some similarities: “Many in Brazil were questioning how the police had ignored abundant warnings, were unprepared or were somehow complicit. . . . Earlier videos on social media showed a limited presence of the capital’s military police; one showed officers standing by as people flooded into Congress, with one using his phone to record images. The capital’s security secretariat didn’t respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment about the relative absence of the police.”