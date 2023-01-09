January 9, 2023

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: More Than a Million Students Fled Public School During Pandemic, Report Finds. “The enrollment decline comes as many public schools have taken a sharp turn to teaching left-wing politics. . . . School closures, meanwhile, harmed students. In deep-blue California, for example, students lost six years of math and reading gains because of the lockdowns, particularly hurting poor, black, and Latino children. Eighty-five of the country’s 100 largest districts had enrollment drops, with Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Forth Worth, Texas, seeing declines of around 10 percent. By contrast, charter schools, which Democrats have long opposed, saw a large boost in enrollment from 2019 to 2021.”

Public education, as I have noted, was instituted as a tool of social control, not of enlightenment. It is now actually harmful on net, I suspect.