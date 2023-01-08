January 8, 2023

OLDER MEN, YOUNGER WOMEN: IT’S NATURE’S WAY. Study reveals average age at conception for men versus women over past 250,000 years. “According to the study, published today in Science Advances and co-authored by IU post-doctoral researcher Richard Wang, the average age that humans had children throughout the past 250,000 years is 26.9. Furthermore, fathers were consistently older, at 30.7 years on average, than mothers, at 23.2 years on average, but the age gap has shrunk in the past 5,000 years.”