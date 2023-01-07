January 7, 2023

DESANTIS’S WAR ON WOKENESS JUST GOT REAL: Gov. DeSantis taps Christopher Rufo, 5 others to transform New College of Florida into ‘classical college.’ “Others appointed Friday are Emory University professor Mark Bauerlein, Claremont-McKenna College professor Charles Kesler, attorney Debra Jenks and Inspiration Academy Co-Founder Jason “Eddie” Speir. Rounding out the list is Matthew Spalding, dean of Hillsdale College D.C. campus’ Graduate School of Government. Hillsdale College is a private conservative liberal arts college that the DeSantis administration is referencing as its model for transforming New College.”