January 7, 2023

MY SODIUM IS ALWAYS ON THE LOW END, SO GOOD, I GUESS: A New Study Shows Improved Health and Increased Longevity Come Down to the Rule of 72-104. “People with serum sodium at the higher end of the normal range had worse health outcomes than those at the lower end of normal. People with high levels of serum sodium had a 15 percent higher chance of being biologically older than their chronological age, and a 64 percent higher risk of developing chronic diseases like heart failure, stroke, chronic lung disease, diabetes, and dementia. People with extremely high levels of serum sodium had a 50 percent higher risk of being biologically older and a 21 percent higher risk of dying early.”