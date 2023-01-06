«

January 6, 2023

EVERYTHING IS STUPID: A Nobel Physicist Explained How to Cook Pasta And Now Everybody’s Angry. “Professor Giorgio Parisi – who won the 2021 physics Nobel for “the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales” – suggested that turning off the heat midway through cooking pasta, then covering with a lid and waiting for the residual heat in the water to finish the job, can help reduce the cost of cooking pasta. In response, Michelin-starred chef Antonello Colonna claimed this method makes the pasta rubbery, and that it could never be served in a high-quality restaurant such as his own.”

The best way to reduce the cost of cooking pasta? Cheap energy, which is readily available in the absence of government interference.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.