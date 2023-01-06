EVERYTHING IS STUPID: A Nobel Physicist Explained How to Cook Pasta And Now Everybody’s Angry. “Professor Giorgio Parisi – who won the 2021 physics Nobel for “the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales” – suggested that turning off the heat midway through cooking pasta, then covering with a lid and waiting for the residual heat in the water to finish the job, can help reduce the cost of cooking pasta. In response, Michelin-starred chef Antonello Colonna claimed this method makes the pasta rubbery, and that it could never be served in a high-quality restaurant such as his own.”

The best way to reduce the cost of cooking pasta? Cheap energy, which is readily available in the absence of government interference.