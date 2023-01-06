January 6, 2023

HOUSE DEMS MUST GET PERMISSION FOR BATHROOM BREAKS: This morning’s update from the office of the House Democratic Whip includes this instruction:

**Members should report absences of any length to the Whip’s office via email … or by phone at x5-2020.

**Members must remain on the Floor until the Election for Speaker of the House is completed and until directed otherwise by the Whip’s office. Members should contact the Whip’s office immediately if they expect to be absent at any time.

UPDATE:

AND THE GOP WHIP’S MORNING NOTICE:

Good Friday morning. The House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business to continue the Election of the Speaker of the House.

Additional votes are possible. Please stay tuned for future alerts.