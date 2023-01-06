January 6, 2023
WAS HE PLANING TO? SHE ASKS WITH MORBID CURIOSITY: Man Charged in Federal Court for Allegedly Possessing Enough Fentanyl to Kill Entire Population of San Francisco.
I mean, that’s an oddly specific quantification to make.
