January 6, 2023

WAS HE PLANING TO? SHE ASKS WITH MORBID CURIOSITY:  Man Charged in Federal Court for Allegedly Possessing Enough Fentanyl to Kill Entire Population of San Francisco.

I mean, that’s an oddly specific quantification to make.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:25 am
