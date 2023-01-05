January 5, 2023

SHE’S NOTICING THINGS YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO NOTICE: Cardi B rant about Bidenflation went viral on social media and it’s perfect. “It’s not the first time she’s weighed in on the rising cost of living in the real world. Her tone has sharpened now and she’s not holding back. . . . Anyone who has shopped in a grocery store lately knows that the prices are crazy high on lots of products, especially on basic items like eggs, bread, dairy products, and cereal. These aren’t luxury purchases, easily erased from a shopping list. These are products the average person stocks in the kitchen to cook for their family or themselves. Cardi B referenced the price of lettuce. Fresh produce is up, too. That salad you enjoy for lunch or with dinner is going to cost you. There is no escaping Bidenflation. Cardi mentions that her weekly grocery costs are ‘tripling up.’ . . . Elections have consequences, as Cardi B is learning. Those who voted for Joe Biden brought Bidenflation on us. His policies and rampant spending bills, supported by the Democrats in control of Congress over the course of the last two years, ramped up inflation to historical levels. The previous administration handed Biden an economy that had no inflation to speak of and an economy poised to quickly recover from the damage done by the pandemic. Biden quickly turned the economy into the wrong direction and that is what we are dealing with today. No one, no matter how wealthy, is escaping Bidenflation.”

Yep.