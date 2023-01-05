January 5, 2023

REVOKE HAMLINE’S ACCREDITATION: Hamline President Keeps Digging: In email to campus Hamline University president reemphasizes that academic freedom does not exist there. “Usually university presidents try not to be so explicit about what they are doing when they ride roughshod over academic freedom. But Hamline’s president tells you how things are.”

If you don’t have academic freedom, you’re not a university. If you’re not a university, you shouldn’t be accredited as one, and you shouldn’t get 501(c)(3) treatment as one.