RECONSIDERING MOSHE DAYAN: Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, is getting grief from many, including Joe Biden, as a result of his stroll through the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Gvir isn’t the culprit, though, according to Jeff Dunetz at The Lid. That would be Moshe Dayan, hero of the Six Day War in 1967.