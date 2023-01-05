January 5, 2023
MAKE HER A SENATOR? Kay LeClaire, non-binary art collective boss, accused of faking Native American heritage.
Note we never hear of these impersonations going the other way. And yet we’re supposed to believe in white privilege.
