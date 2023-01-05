«
»

January 5, 2023

MAKE HER A SENATOR?  Kay LeClaire, non-binary art collective boss, accused of faking Native American heritage.

Note we never hear of these impersonations going the other way. And yet we’re supposed to believe in white privilege.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:09 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.