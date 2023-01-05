January 5, 2023

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY, E.U. EDITION: EU crisis: When baking that baguette costs too much dough. “We can feel the crisis in Germany… it’s unbelievable, too much,’ the 54-year-old Aydil tells TRT World as he captures the mood of the country’s bakery sector, which is facing the most crippling crisis in its history. Rising wheat and energy prices – triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict – have pushed the bakery industry to the brink.”

Plus: “Almost to a one, there is deep anger at the EU commissioners and their individual governments’ handling – or not handling – any aspect of the crisis. Every article, every bakery was asking, ‘Where’s the government?'”

Where’s the government? Causing the crisis.