‘THE MOST ACCURATE MOVIE ABOUT CAMPUS LIFE THAT I CAN REMEMBER.’ So said the late Roger Ebert about Wonder Boys, based on Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon’s book of the same name. Back then, it took some mighty serious offenses to fire a tenured professor like main character Grady Tripp. (Now it just takes an insufficiently woke tweet, yet somehow we’re not better off.) If you haven’t read or seen it, it might be worth checking out.