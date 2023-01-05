«
»

January 5, 2023

HMM: Shocking Brand New Research: Testosterone in Total Freefall, May Account for Explosion in Transgenderism.

Previously: Testosterone: Going… Going… Gone! “More reliably, other researchers have implicated estrogen-mimicking chemicals, which leach into the environment from plastics (BPA). . . . It is very possible, even likely, that the feminization of society over the past 20 to 30 years is changing males, body and mind. It is very possible that the subliminal stress involved in sublimating one’s essential nature is producing less manly men.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:12 am
