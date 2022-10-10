October 10, 2022

THIS HONESTLY EXPLAINS A LOT: Testosterone: Going… Going… Gone!

The reasons for the reduction in testosterone levels remain unclear. A rise in obesity and a decline in smoking have been suggested, since “testosterone levels are lower among overweight people and smoking increases testosterone levels.” Conspicuously absent from these reports are the effects on serum testosterone of changes in life experiences over time.

More reliably, other researchers have implicated estrogen-mimicking chemicals, which leach into the environment from plastics (BPA). . . . It is very possible, even likely, that the feminization of society over the past 20 to 30 years is changing males, body and mind. It is very possible that the subliminal stress involved in sublimating one’s essential nature is producing less manly men.