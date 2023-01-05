«
»

January 5, 2023

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: In pursuit of “equity,” company tells applicants not to list colleges on resumes.

When you’re selling a prestige degree, and people aren’t allowed to talk about it, what are you selling, exactly?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.