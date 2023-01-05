January 5, 2023
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: In pursuit of “equity,” company tells applicants not to list colleges on resumes.
When you’re selling a prestige degree, and people aren’t allowed to talk about it, what are you selling, exactly?
