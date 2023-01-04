HMM. Shocking Yale Research: Common Nutrient Found To Aid Survival of Cancer-Causing Bacterium. “In the study, researchers at the Yale Microbial Sciences Institute found that bacteria ingest the EGT nutrient — which is abundant in foods like mushrooms, beans, and grains — to aid their survival. In the case of the gastric cancer-causing pathogen Helicobacter pylori, the bacterium used the nutrient to compete successfully for survival in host tissues.”

Burgers and fries — best thing for you! Just don’t put mushrooms on the burger. Well, maybe you don’t want to avoid EGT, because it’s not just good for bacteria, but for you: “Human cells also take in dietary EGT. In humans, EGT is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is widely associated with disease prevention. Reduced levels of EGT have been linked to an increased risk of neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, and autoimmune disorders, suggesting bacterial consumption of this nutrient may have far-reaching implications for human health.”