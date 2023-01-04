January 4, 2023

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: We’re doomed: 12 of 13 outlooks are negative, Gallup poll finds.

In one of the gloomiest forecasts Secrets has seen, the nation has an almost universal feeling of doom heading into 2023.

In the latest Gallup survey, views in 12 of 13 key areas are negative. Some 90% fear the year will see “political conflict,” and 8 in 10 predict economic calamity.

“Americans are greeting 2023 with great skepticism and little expectation that the economic struggles that closed out 2022 will abate,” read the survey analysis.

“Coming off several challenging years, Americans enter 2023 with a mostly gloomy outlook,” added the polling giant.

Likely driving the nation’s depression is the surge of COVID-19, Wall Street’s crash, political division on Capitol Hill, and a winter of woe for travelers.

No place in the Gallup results showed a positive view, though the survey said that Democrats are more upbeat than independents and Republicans. Gallup chalked that up to the liberals holding the White House.

“This is a typical phenomenon whereby Americans who identify with the sitting president’s party are more positive in general in their outlook for the year ahead,” read the analysis.

The survey asked participants for their views on politics, society, economics, and international affairs.

On politics and society, 90% expect political conflict and 72% anticipate rising crime.

On the economy, most expect tax increases, rising prices, and a sinking stock market.