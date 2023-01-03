January 3, 2023

SO I HAVE AN EXPERIMENTAL SUBSTACK UP. Here’s a test post for those who are interested. It’s set up to let you subscribe, but we’re still testing. (“We” being me, with input from Helen and the Insta-Daughter). I think the final model will open comments to subscribers, but not to the general public. We have wide-open comments already at InstaPundit, and some people have asked for a subscriber-only model to keep the trolls out. We sort of had that with the old PJ Media comment platform, but with Disqus anyone anywhere with a Disqus account can comment on InstaPundit. Your thoughts on that are welcome.

And thanks to Juliett “Baldilocks” Ochieng for being my first paid subscriber! I was quite surprised to see that come through.