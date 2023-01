AS EXPECTED, UNDER PRESSURE FROM THE INDUSTRY THEY’RE DROPPING METRICS THAT ONLY MATTER TO CONSUMERS: U.S. News Drops Student Loans And Employment-At-Graduation (In Addition To Expenditures-Per-Student) From Forthcoming Law School Rankings. How much debt students accumulate, and whether — and how well — graduates are employed is important information that might make law school look like a bad deal. So it’s gone!