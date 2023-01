ADVICE THAT WON’T BE FOLLOWED:

Dems wanna regain the working class?

– Stop calling them domestic extremists & racists

– End idiotic jihad on US energy production

– No more inflation-fueling partisan porkfests with their $

– Stop pushing your crazy trans BS. Oh yeah, some lockdown accountability please https://t.co/gDTWzd5t70

— BullshitSquared (blue check) (@xenophonrocks) January 3, 2023