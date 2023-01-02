January 2, 2023

I HOPE THEY ARRANGE IT SO THAT HARVARD AND YALE FALL OUT OF THE TOP 10: U.S. News & World Report, facing backlash, revamps its law school rankings.

The “backlash” is weird, though. It was spurred by schools — like #1 Yale — that were doing fine under the old system. It’s not “backlash” for something U.S. News suddenly did, but rather a sudden desire for change, a desire emanating from the fat and comfortable. Presumably it’s so they can grow even more fat and comfortable but with even less external accountability.