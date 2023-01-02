January 2, 2023
DOES MARS HAVE RIGHTS? Rand Simberg explains things to the clueless. “Rocks don’t have rights, and Mars is simply a very large rock.”
As always, the point isn’t so much to give rights to Mars, as to take freedoms away from humans.
DOES MARS HAVE RIGHTS? Rand Simberg explains things to the clueless. “Rocks don’t have rights, and Mars is simply a very large rock.”
As always, the point isn’t so much to give rights to Mars, as to take freedoms away from humans.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.