January 2, 2023

DOES MARS HAVE RIGHTS? Rand Simberg explains things to the clueless. “Rocks don’t have rights, and Mars is simply a very large rock.”

As always, the point isn’t so much to give rights to Mars, as to take freedoms away from humans.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:55 pm
