«
»

January 3, 2023

YEAH, FOR YEARS THE SPY SATELLITE FOLKS SNICKERED AT NASA/JPL’S EFFORTS TO IMPROVE THEIR OPTICS: The spy agency origins of NASA’s next powerful planet-hunting observatory. “To give you a sense of just how surreal this is, imagine all of the time, money, and engineering that went into designing and launching the JWST. Now imagine that a spy agency not only had two more JWST-class instruments, but didn’t even need them anymore.”

A spy satellite is mostly just a space telescope pointed in the opposite direction, and vice versa.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.