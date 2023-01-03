January 3, 2023

MAJOR FAILURE FOR THE “PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY” HERE: Half think COVID vaccine is deadly.

Nearly a third of the nation believes the COVID-19 vaccine has killed somebody they know, highlighting the safety concerns the public still has about the shot.

As the first family renewed their call for the country to get vaccinated, 28% of likely voters told Rasmussen Reports that they “personally know” somebody they think died from the side effects of the shot.

What’s more, 49% said that vaccine side effects have caused “unexplained deaths,” one of the factors in the trending new hashtag, “#DiedSuddenly,” based on the just-released documentary.

Died Suddenly has been criticized as promoting “debunked” anti-vaccine conspiracy theories but has been seen by some 15 million people.

More Democrats, by a 33%-26% margin, believe the shot has been lethal.