January 3, 2023
MAJOR FAILURE FOR THE “PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY” HERE: Half think COVID vaccine is deadly.
Nearly a third of the nation believes the COVID-19 vaccine has killed somebody they know, highlighting the safety concerns the public still has about the shot.
As the first family renewed their call for the country to get vaccinated, 28% of likely voters told Rasmussen Reports that they “personally know” somebody they think died from the side effects of the shot.
What’s more, 49% said that vaccine side effects have caused “unexplained deaths,” one of the factors in the trending new hashtag, “#DiedSuddenly,” based on the just-released documentary.
Died Suddenly has been criticized as promoting “debunked” anti-vaccine conspiracy theories but has been seen by some 15 million people.
More Democrats, by a 33%-26% margin, believe the shot has been lethal.
And endorsements like this one from “Dr. Natalia” aren’t helping, I’d guess:
COVID really was a cult. pic.twitter.com/8hKtgW0Wfa
— RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) January 2, 2023
And it doesn’t help if you think this is all bullshit. We’ve never had a vaccine-PR failure like this, and part of the public health community’s job is to sell treatments and preventives to the public. Instead they took a condescending, authoritarian, and frequently dishonest approach, and now people don’t trust them. Earning and keeping that trust is job number one for these folks, and instead they betrayed and squandered it. The costs will be lasting and severe. But hey, at least they’re not the only institution to betray and squander the public trust lately. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.