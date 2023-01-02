January 2, 2023

AND THEN THERE WAS NONE: Rodney Scott may well have been the only honest man in the current administration when President Joe Biden kept him onboard from the Trump team as head of the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), according to Just the News’ Aaron Kliegman. Scott has has “Former” prior to that title.

“When the Biden administration went against the recommendations of experienced career border security professionals, terminated the Migrant Protection Protocols, canceled the Asylum Cooperative Agreements, and lowered the bar for credible fear determinations,” Scott said, “they sent a message worldwide and opened the flood gates for anyone that could make up a sad story or recite the one that was provided to them by the cartel and so-called migrant aid organizations operating in Mexico.”

That’s about as succinct a summary of how the border crisis reached its current stage as you are likely to find anywhere. Kliegman also provides an excellent summary at three recent analysis by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) on the explosion of immigration cases.