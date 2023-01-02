January 2, 2023

NEW YEAR’S REFORMS FOR HIGHER ED: Sadly (as a former Cameron Crazie), I think we probably do need to end big-time college sports. Not just because it’s obviously just a minor league for the pros now, but because colleges use sports “homerism” to distract from the vile things they actually promote and mandate for the vast majority of students.

Update: I corrected my embarassing substitution of the word “prose” for “pros.” Is anyone else having this weird thing as they get older where they substitute homophones while writing? Or am I just losing my mind?