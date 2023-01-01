January 1, 2023

WHALE OF A WAY TO START 2023: What prompts a wolf-sized land mammal to take a swim that lasts hundreds of millions of years and ends up transforming it into the biggest aquatic creature in the ocean, without losing its basic mammalian nature?

An evolutionary biologist and a philosopher of biology argue on HillFaith that there are too many questions conventional biological wisdom can’t answer for it to be solely the Darwinian explanation. The problems are particularly acute in the realm of DNA and the utter complexity of required system changes.

I am increasingly seeing strong parallels between the responses of the science establishment to Covid vaccine/policy critics — censorship, ridicule — and the reaction of the science establishment to evolutionary critics — censorship, ridicule. Somebody should write about that!