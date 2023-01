WELL, NOBODY TRUSTS THEM NOW, WHICH IS AN ISSUE: As COVID turns 3, experts worry where the next pandemic will come from – and if we’ll be ready. Most of the Covid damage was actually caused by the Covid response.

We might also reduce the risk of another pandemic by banning gain-of-function research, and by punishing U.S. officials who evade U.S. bans by funding such work abroad. Drawing and quartering would be a good start.