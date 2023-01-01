January 1, 2023

THE RISE OF THE “SOFT GIRL” TREND. “Before migrating to Western consciousness by way of social media, the concept of a Soft Life originated in the Nigerian influencer community. In a context where Nigeria is experiencing its own cost of living crisis, a soft life was never about the flamboyant expressions of materialism or wealth that we’d normally associate with a life of leisure. It doesn’t mean expensive spa days or luxury travel. Rather, it asks us to don our most comfortable outfit and consider what a day-to-day life of ease would look like for ourselves. Then, it challenges us to put this into practice. The aesthetic has even recently been described as the precursor to the ‘quiet quitting’ trend.”

Sitting around the house in comfy clothes. On the one hand, a trend I can fully endorse. On the other hand, an example of lowered expectations in the world our ruling class has created.