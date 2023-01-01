January 1, 2023

TRUE: Conservatives were right about leftism’s harm to society: UCLA historian.

Conservatives were right to fear the effects that leftist ideologies such as Marxism would have on broader society, a retired history professor at the University of California Los Angeles wrote recently.

Professor Emeritus Russell Jacoby wrote in Tablet that he made a mistake 35 years ago when he wrote a book that dismissed conservative concerns about how leftism on college campuses would infect the broader society. Jacoby was involved with leftist activism himself. . . . Both conservatives, who wanted to keep the leftists contained to departments like gender studies, and liberals like himself who believed that’s where most intellectuals would stay, were wrong, the professor wrote.