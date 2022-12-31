December 31, 2022

MARK JUDGE: Shredding Away the Covid Insanity:

Forget Jan. 6. The worst day in recent American history came on May 2020, when the city of Los Angeles filled the skateboarding park at Venice Beach with sand. The move was a deterrent done in the name of preventing the spread of COVID. A month later, and without permission, the skaters dug out the park and started riding again.

For those of us who are skateboarders , the closing of the park was a dark day. We seem to intuitively know what has since been proven: joyful exercise in fresh air and sunlight is a natural preventative to illness, including COVID. We knew better than the buzzkill bureaucrats.

Now, science has caught up with the skaters. A new study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that “a regular exercise routine may significantly lower the chances of being hospitalized or even dying from COVID-19.”

Skateboarding is the perfect form of blocking COVID . Shredding down a hill with the sun on your face and the wind in your hair is the antithesis of masking up. It’s no wonder the sport has thrived during the pandemic. By the end of 2020, skateboard sales had jumped 75% compared with 2019, according to ActionWatch, which records the numbers. . . .

Then there is Girlswirl, a female skating group that began in 2018 when nine girls on a text chain in California decided to get together and encourage themselves and others to take up skateboarding. The group is now a thousand members strong and has held more than 100 public group skates.

Seeing the pictures and video of the Girlswirlers, who describe themselves as “the world’s okayest skaters,” it almost seems like a bygone America. Smiles. Laughter. Fun. Joy. Being outdoors.

Last January, University of Exeter scholar Dr. Paul O’Connor released a study showing that skateboarding provides a significant psychological boost.