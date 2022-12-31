December 31, 2022

GM QUALITY: 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Pops Engine after Only 52 Miles.

Garcia noticed a lack of power coming from the engine and opted to pull off the highway to investigate. A check-engine light and some aggressive rattling noises accompanied the issue, which began with just 52 miles on the odometer, Garcia says. After walking into town to charge his phone, Garcia was told by the dealer that he couldn’t tow the car back there that evening. Furthermore, OnStar struggled to help as they didn’t have the proper warranty information yet for such a new car. Garcia was forced to tow the Z06 back to his construction yard that night.

Things didn’t improve much the following day. OnStar sent a tow truck for the car on the 24th, but that truck wasn’t authorized to return the car to the selling dealer. That created a new issue, apparently requiring Garcia to spend hours going through the OnStar service for assistance yet again.