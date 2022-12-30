December 30, 2022

JORDAN MOVING FORWARD DESPITE BIDEN OVERSIGHT REBUFF: People seem to forget that Rep. Jim Jordan was an outstanding high school and college wrestling champion, including two NCAA national titles. His college record at the University of Wisconsin was 156-28-1, for an 84 percent winning percentage.

So it should come as no surprise that Jordan, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who is promising a massive oversight effort on the Biden administration, appears totally unfazed by the brazen White House rebuff yesterday. The Biden folks might want to consider that when Jordan puts a hold on something, he really knows what he’s talking about.