CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1.

But there’s an issue with fee revenue: “With gun permit requirements out the window, Sheriff Jones says they’ve already seen a 30 to 40% decrease in revenue.”

And I like the warning about less-progressive states: “Sheriff Jones also says before traveling to another state — make sure you are aware of their gun laws because certain states DO still require permits to carry concealed weapons.”

Also: New York Ban on Guns in Church Enjoined.