December 30, 2022
A MEASURE OF SANITY: MIT faculty adopt free expression statement that protects ‘offensive’ speech.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty have adopted a resolution that defends freedom of speech and expression — even speech some find “offensive or injurious.”
The “Free Expression Statement,” approved by the faculty senate Dec. 21, states that “Learning from a diversity of viewpoints, and from the deliberation, debate, and dissent that accompany them, are essential ingredients of academic excellence.”
The statement was approved by a vote of 98 to 52, a source close to MIT told The College Fix.
“We cannot prohibit speech that some experience as offensive or injurious,” the statement reads.
It wasn’t close, but it should have been less-close.