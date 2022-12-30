December 30, 2022

A MEASURE OF SANITY: MIT faculty adopt free expression statement that protects ‘offensive’ speech.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty have adopted a resolution that defends freedom of speech and expression — even speech some find “offensive or injurious.”

The “Free Expression Statement,” approved by the faculty senate Dec. 21, states that “Learning from a diversity of viewpoints, and from the deliberation, debate, and dissent that accompany them, are essential ingredients of academic excellence.”

The statement was approved by a vote of 98 to 52, a source close to MIT told The College Fix.

“We cannot prohibit speech that some experience as offensive or injurious,” the statement reads.