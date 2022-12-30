December 30, 2022

WE ARE GOVERNED BY CROOKS AND MORONS: Department of Homeland Security Can’t Even Secure Its Buildings Against People It Fired. “A new report by Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General shows that the department is systemically failing to revoke tens of thousands of ‘personal identity verification’ cards that allow staff to enter sensitive, secure facilities and access internal data networks, despite being warned about the problem for 15 years. The issue is made worse, the report continues, by the fact that Homeland Security’s internal record-keeping is so shoddy that it was impossible to determine how many ex-staffers have working access cards they aren’t supposed to.”