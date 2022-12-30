«
December 30, 2022

REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Of all places, how did Buffalo, NY not know what WINTER STORM meant?

It’s a characteristic of today’s Democrat-run jurisdictions that most people don’t do their jobs very well. If at all.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
