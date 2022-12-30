December 30, 2022
REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Of all places, how did Buffalo, NY not know what WINTER STORM meant?
It’s a characteristic of today’s Democrat-run jurisdictions that most people don’t do their jobs very well. If at all.
